Rape, murder accused produced in POCSO court

Salepur police on Friday produced Mohammad Mustaque the man accused of rape and murder of a minor girl before the special court dealing with cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Salepur police on Friday produced Mohammad Mustaque the man accused of rape and murder of a minor girl before the special court dealing with cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police had also submitted a petition in the court seeking permission to take the accused on two-day remand for more investigation.

Allowing the petition, the court directed police to produce him before the court on May 7 at 12 pm after completion of the two day-remand period, informed Special Public Prosecutor Akhay Nayak.
Sources said, though investigation into the case is in completion stage, police have sought his remand to accomplish the same besides maintaining a formality.

A senior police officer said there is nothing more to investigate in the case, if possible, the accused will be given back before the completion of the stipulated remand period.The 25-year-old accused had taken the 6-year-old girl to Jagannathpur UP School after alluring her with chocolates at about 7.30 pm on April 21 and tried to have sex with her on the verandah. When she cried in pain, protested and threatened to reveal the incident to her parents, Mustaque tried to kill her by throttling and banging her head repeatedly on the wall. When the victim fell unconscious, Mustaque mistook her to be dead and left the spot. She was later admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where she died during treatment.

