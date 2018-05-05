Sambalpur University to study basin of mahanadi river

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Syndicate of Sambalpur University on Thursday approved the decision of Vice-Chancellor Prof Deepak Behera to undertake a high-level study and research on Mahanadi river basin.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prof Behera. The inter-disciplinary study will cover nine aspects, including quality of water flowing in the river, pollution, use of water by industries, utilisation in agriculture, drinking water management, biodiversity, water-borne diseases, rainfall pattern, livelihood and culture along Mahanadi and topography besides inter-State dispute.

Registrar Dr Surya Nayak said the study will be conducted with funds from Sambalpur University. A budgetary provision of `10 lakh has been made in the first phase of the study. No financial assistance will be sought for the study from any agency, Nayak said.

He further said an expert committee has been formed for the study with Sanjat Sahu of Environmental Science as convener, Prof Antratran Mishra, Prof Bijay Mishra, Ranjan Panda, Dean and Principal of VIMSAR Dr Manoj Mohapatra, former VC of Utkal University of Culture Prof Sadhu Charan Panda besides specialists from other departments.

The Syndicate has also decided to include research scholars for field study, photography, documentation and other research-related work. A synopsis has been prepared and modalities of the study will be finalised soon. The study is expected to be completed within a period of one year.

Once the study is complete, it will be a first of its kind comprehensive document available on Mahanadi river basin. It can also be used for monitoring the issues related to the river which has become a contentious issue between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Samiti adopts 5-point resolution on Mahanadi

Sambalpur: Intellectuals, educationists and citizens of Sambalpur, who have come together to form “Mahanadi Surakhya Samiti’ on Mahanadi river, adopted a five-point resolution at their first meeting held here on Friday. The conclave was attended by people from all walks of life from across western Odisha. The resolutions stated that the Union Government should finalise terms of reference of tribunal, stop construction activities across the Mahanadi and all its tributaries till the tribunal delivers its verdict, restore flow of water in the river during non-monsoon period, build movement against Chhattisgarh across Odisha and make Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das convenor of the Samiti to take the movement ahead. Addressing the conclave, farmer leader Saroj said the BJD and the BJP are playing politics over the Mahanadi and if they are seriously concerned about the river, they should rise above politics. He said when natural resources are plundered by the State and it is not judiciously utilised among the stake holders, it results in chaos.