Former minister Damodar Rout demands probe into BJD leaders’ link

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Even as the collapse of Bomikhal flyover twice in the last nine months pointed towards sub-standard work and fuelled allegations of investment by some ruling BJD leaders in Panda Infraprojects Private Limited which executed the project, former minister Damodar Rout added fuel to the controversy by demanding a probe into the alleged link of ruling party leaders with the contractor.

Raising questions on the project work and award of the tender to the blacklisted company much to the embarrassment of ruling party managers, Rout said there should be a thorough probe to find out if any ruling party leader invested in the construction company.

The senior BJD leader said the contractor of Bomikhal flyover is also executing Jatni flyover project. “People of Jatni have brought to my notice about the sub-standard construction work and warned that it might collapse at any time,” he said and added that he had bring this to the notice of the Secretary, Works Department.

The former minister said he had apprised the Works Secretary about complaints from people about the sub-standard work of Jatni flyover and asked him to look into the matter. “Though the Works Secretary had assured me to inquire into the matter, no action has been taken even after a year,” he said.

Rout said people made the same complaints this time also when he went to Jatni. The former minister said, “People told me some one from the ruling party had invested money in the company and that is why it was given the project work again.”