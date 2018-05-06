Home States Odisha

Former minister Damodar Rout demands probe into BJD leaders’ link

Published: 06th May 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Damodar Rout (File photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Even as the collapse of Bomikhal flyover twice in the last nine months pointed towards sub-standard work and fuelled allegations of investment by some ruling BJD leaders in Panda Infraprojects Private Limited which executed the project, former minister Damodar Rout added fuel to the controversy by demanding a probe into the alleged link of ruling party leaders with the contractor.

Raising questions on the project work and award of the tender to the blacklisted company much to the embarrassment of ruling party managers, Rout said there should be a thorough probe to find out if any ruling party leader invested in the construction company.

The senior BJD leader said the contractor of Bomikhal flyover is also executing Jatni flyover project. “People of Jatni have brought to my notice about the sub-standard construction work and warned that it might collapse at any time,” he said and added that he had bring this to the notice of the Secretary, Works Department.

The former minister said he had apprised the Works Secretary about complaints from people about the sub-standard work of Jatni flyover and asked him to look into the matter. “Though the Works Secretary had assured me to inquire into the matter, no action has been taken even after a year,” he said.

Rout said people made the same complaints this time also when he went to Jatni. The former minister said, “People told me some one from the ruling party had invested money in the company and that is why it was given the project work again.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJD Bomikhal flyover Panda Infraprojects

Comments

More from this section

Patnagarh bomb case: Punjilal taken to Raipur

TISS to offer paramedical courses

Stop Ong or grant euthanasia

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats