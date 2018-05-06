Home States Odisha

Former State Election Commissioner to head Fifth State Finance Commission

Published: 06th May 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has constituted the Fifth State Finance Commission with retired IAS officer and former State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rabinarayan Senapati as its chairman.According to a notification issued by the State Government, the Commission will identify assignment of taxes to be levied by urban local bodies (ULBs) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and recommend what percentage of the State’s own taxes are to be shared with these institutions.

The Commission will also recommend ways and means for devolution of resources from the State-level to ULBs and PRIs for five years and suggest measures to empower these institutions. The recommendations of the fifth State Finance Commission would be valid for five years from April 1, 2020.

The panel will have five members, including former professor and head of the commerce department of Utkal University Samson Maharana, retired OAS officer and former Director, Municipal Administration, Sanjib Kumar Mishra and Asit Mohanty, Professor of Xavier Institute of Management. Secretary in the Panchayati Raj Department DK Singh will act as the associated member of the Commission.The first State Finance Commission was headed by Justice SK Mohanty while former MP Trilochan Kanungo was the chairman of the second.

