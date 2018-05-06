Odisha Police launch Dashboard section

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha Police on Saturday launched 'Dashboard' section which has been integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma launched the dashboard via video conferencing and the event was attended by ADG (Provisioning) Satyajit Mohanty, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) Director Sudhansu Sarangi, all the district SPs, range IGs, DIGs, and other senior police officers.

Senior police officers can review performances of all the police stations in the State by sitting at their offices through the Dashboard section. The senior police officers will also be able to monitor the investigation of the cases, performance of the investigating officers (IOs) and issue instructions to them through this section.Dashboard will also have an icon - 'Daily Crime Digest' through which the senior police officers will be able to access the details of all the cognizable cases registered in the previous 24 hours. "SPs, IGs, DIGs and other senior police officers can use the Dashboard section by logging-in. The section will help the police officers to review the progress of the cases and performance of the IOs," Dr Sharma told The Express. "Dashboard section will also have an e-grievance icon where the senior police officers can monitor the grievances of the citizens," the DGP said.