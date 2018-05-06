Snakebites killing more people than calamities in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Snakes are killing more people in Odisha than calamities such as floods, cyclones, drowning and fire mishaps. Snakebite deaths, declared as State-specific disaster, account for about 37 per cent of total number of disaster deaths in the State. It has recorded as many as 1716 snakebite casualties in the last three years.

While 4,689 people have been killed in different disasters between 2015-16 and 2017-18, with an average 572 casualties a year, the number of snakebite deaths is highest among other disaster related fatalities.

An official estimate stated that 446 people were killed in snakebite in 2015-16, 574 in 2016-17 and 696 in 2017-18. Five districts - Balasore, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak have death toll of more than 100 due to snakebite in the last three years.

Highest of 164 deaths have been reported from Balasore district followed by 147 in Ganjam and 145 each in both Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj district and 114 deaths in Bhadrak district.Gajapati, Boudh and Malkangiri districts have lowest number of snakebite deaths recording four, six and seven casualties respectively.The statistics indicate Basta block of Balasore has registered highest 33 deaths while Chandabali block in Bhadrak district reported 28 and Gondia block of Dhenkanal district accounted 26 deaths during the period.

Of 314 blocks while 10 to 19 deaths have been reported from 49 blocks and less than 10 deaths recorded in 226 blocks, there was no report of snakebite deaths in remaining 32 blocks.Most of the snakebite deaths have been occurred during summer and monsoon seasons. Of 1,716 snakebite deaths, 1,464 deaths (about 85 per cent) have taken place during May to October. Highest 314 people have died in July, 306 in August, 281 in June, 253 in September, 156 in May and 154 in October.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said creatures living under the earth usually come out during the summer and monsoon. That’s why coastal districts like Balasore, Ganjam and Bhadrak considered as flood prone areas have reported more deaths, he said.

Several venomous snakes including King Cobra, monocled cobra and banded krait are found in large numbers in the State. There have been cases of victims surviving venomous bites due to timely treatment.



Secretary of Snake Help Line Subhendu Mallik said deaths are rising due to prevailing superstition among rural populace. “People are still preferring a tantrik or sorcerer before going to a hospital for treatment.

Timely treatment can prevent snakebite deaths,” he said.The SRC claimed that the State Government has taken steps for massive awareness and stocking of anti-snake venom at periphery hospitals besides providing prompt ambulance services to curb deaths. The ex-gratia amount has also been hiked to `4 lakh, he added.