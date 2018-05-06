Home States Odisha

Villagers flee Kalahandi district fearing Maoist terror

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: At least 10 families of Trilochanpur under Bijepur police limits in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district reportedly abandoned their village in the last two days, fearing attack by Maoists.
According to sources, four villagers, who were earlier abducted by Maoists on April 18 and released on April 21, also left the village. Similarly, four families of neighbouring Goud Thuaguda also deserted their village. The villagers shifted to other villages under Lanjigarh block and in Rayagada district, sources said.

Though police confirmed reports of their migration, it is yet to be ascertained as to where they had taken shelter. Trilochanpur village is located at the foothills of Niyamgiri. Maoist cadres are active in this area.
 Maoists of Nagavali and Ghumsar divisions were allegedly involved in the abduction of four villagers.   Panic spread among the villagers after the rebels released the abducted villagers. Sources said the relatives of those abducted remained tight-lipped over the issue due to fear.Kalahandi SP M Sambeet Sampat said police were trying to locate and thereafter help the villagers. Combing operation against Maoists was continuing in region, he added.

Maoist posters found

Malkangiri: Panic gripped Doraguda-Kurmanur area under Chitrakonda police limits on Saturday after a number of Maoist  posters, appealing to people to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of revolutionary socialist Karl Marx, were found by the villagers. Put up by  Kalimela area committee of the outlawed CPI(Maoist), the posters were seen on trees by the side of Doraguda-Kurnamnur main road. Lauding Karl Marx, the rebels termed Marx’s socialism as a scientific catalyst in bringing about social equality. They urged people to fight for their legitimate rights.

