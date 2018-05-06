Woman held for killing minor stepdaughter

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Kandarpur police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old woman of Athanga village on the charges of killing her 17-year-old stepdaughter. The accused, identified as Binata Pradhan, killed her stepdaughter Swayang Prabha Pradhan alias Swarna by setting her on fire.

According to police sources, the minor girl had lost her mother 13 years back following which her father Sankar Pradhan remarried. Binata, who used to regularly torture Swarna, set the girl on fire on April 30 evening when she was alone at home. Hearing her screams, some neighbours rescued Swarna in a critical condition and rushed her to SCB Medical College and Hospital where she succumbed.

While Binata had termed the incident as a case of suicide, Swarna’s maternal uncle Niranjan Beura of Laxminarayanpur lodged an FIR alleging that his niece was burnt to death by Binata. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a murder case and launched a probe, said DCP Akhilesvar Singh. “Police recorded statements of some villagers on Tuesday. A forensic team also visited Swarna’s house of on Wednesday,” Singh said. The accused woman, who was absconding, had come to her house when police rushed to the spot and arrested her, Singh added.

Five held for raping minor

Sambalpur: Five persons were arrested by Sason police in the district on Saturday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at Sason. The incident took place on the intervening night between May 3 and May 4. The incident came to light after the victim, a Class IX student, reported the matter to Sason police. A case was registered against the accused under Section 376 (D) IPC / 4 and 6 POCSO Act. The case was being investigated by a DSP level office of Investigating Unit of Crime Against Women (IUCAW), Sambalpur. The accused were identified as Tinu Sahu (24), Hadu Panchhabiha alias Kaira alias Krushna (24), Ashirbad Behera (26), Abhilash Panchhbiha alias Shiba (22), all natives of Bazarpada village in Sason. The girl had gone with her boyfriend on May 3 night.