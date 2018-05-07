Hardcore criminal dies in encounter

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A hardcore criminal was killed and another sustained grievous injuries in an exchange of fire with Buguda police in Ganjam district on Saturday night. The duo, suspected to be involved in the brutal murder of Soroda BJD leader Sania Bisoi two days back, was identified as Gouri Shankar Swain of Bhanjanagar and Srikanta Rana alias Teru of Bharatpur at Bhubaneswar.During investigation, police came to know that a group of four dreaded criminals had gathered in Bhanjanagar area and prepared the blueprint of Sania’s murder. Police also detained some history sheeters of the area as part of the investigation and formed a special team to nab the killers.

On Sunday night, police got an information that Gouri and Teru were seen on a motorcycle in a forest area near Baghua irrigation dam. Immediately, the special team, led by Buguda IIC RC Biswal, rushed to the place. But on seeing the police, the criminal duo hurled country bombs and opened fire in which three cops, including the IIC, sustained injuries. While Gouri and Teru were trying to escape from the spot, police fired at them in retaliation. The bullets pierced the legs of the two criminals who fell down and were overpowered by the cops.

Police seized two loaded pistols, six live country bombs, gloves, masks and a motorcycle from the spot. All the injured, including the criminals and cops, were brought to Buguda hospital. Later, Gouri and Teru were referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. However, Teru succumbed to injuries on way. Gouri is undergoing treatment at the MCH.

Bhanjanagar SDPO Utkal Dash said both the criminals were involved in more than 15 cases in Ganjam and Nayagarh districts including the recent Manitara Utkal Gramya Bank robbery and Sania’s murder. He said police stations in nearby districts have been requested to send the criminal antecedents of the duo if available.

To make Ganjam a crime-free district, the police have launched a drive against criminals for e more than a year. During this period, 41 incidents of fire exchange between police and criminals took place. As many as 45 criminals and a dozen of policemen have been injured in the gun battles.

Cop killed in mishap

A police constable was killed after his motorcycle collided head on with a pick up van at Sumantapalli Chowk here on Sunday. The deceased cop was identified as Prakash Chandra Jena Dhiapadhal village. He was posted at Digapahandi police station. Prakash was returning home from Digapahandi on his motorcycle when the mishap took place. Following the accident, the van fled from the spot. Prakash was rushed to Aska hospital in a critical condition but the doctors declared him brought dead.