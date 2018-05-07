Home States Odisha

Major fire in Police barrack

A major fire broke out at the barrack inside Capital police station here on Sunday.

Fire personnel douse fire at the barrack inside Capital police station on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A major fire broke out at the barrack inside Capital police station here on Sunday. A police official was trapped inside a bathroom of the barrack and he was rescued by the Odisha Fire Services personnel.

According to preliminary investigation, it seems that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Due to the blaze, a cylinder also exploded inside the barrack. The explosion was so powerful that the barrack’s asbestos ceiling was completely destroyed, a fire personnel said.

A cop posted at Capital police station said after fire erupted, police personnel present there ran to safety, but they were not aware that one of their colleagues was taking bath and he was trapped inside the bathroom. He was suffocated due to smoke and later, he was rushed to a hospital.

“The barrack is meant for drivers and home guards. We suspect that one of the wall mountable fans experienced a short circuit which led to fire accident,” Capital police station in-charge ACP Manas Garnaik said. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The police stations in the Capital are not equipped with fire extinguishers, fire sprinkler systems or fire alarms. A fire safety expert said there should be a water source or water emitting fire extinguishers in the police stations for dousing blaze. Similarly, the police stations should be equipped with carbon dioxide, dry powder and foam fire extinguishers to control all kinds of fire accidents, he added.

