Odisha HSC exam: Pass rate dips by nine percent, girls outdo boys

CUTTACK: The annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination result has not brought any cheer for the State this year as 76.23 percent of candidates made their grades thereby marking a nine percent decline over previous years’ success rate.

Last year, the success rate stood at 85.28 percent in the HSC examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education(BSE), Cuttack.

The result announced by School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra and Principal Secretary PK Mohapatra revealed that 77.35 percent students in regular stream cleared the examination against the record of 86.37 percent in 2017.

The current year’s pass out percent of ex-regular stream is 46.13 against the 62.76 percent in 2017. Current year, as many as 5,76,398 students in all the streams - regular, ex-regular, correspondence regular and correspondent ex- regular - had appeared for the matriculation examination held across 2,818 examination centers of the State from February 23 to March 8.

At least 4,38,348 students have passed. Total 1,715 students achieved A1 grade securing more than 90 percent marks, while 15,689 students obtained A2 grade ( 80 to 89 percent marks), 39,252 students secured B1 grade (70 to 79 percent marks), 68,009 students got B2 grade (60 to 69 percent marks), 98,947 students secured C grade (50 to59 percent of marks), 1,27,243 students obtained D grade (40 to 49 percentage of marks) and 87,279 students got E grade ( 30 to 39 percent of marks).

The rest 1,36,717 students made F grade. Total 5,54,339 students had appeared for the regular stream of whom 4,27,795 students have been successful.

The pass percentage of regular students is 77.35. Similarly, out of total 18,921 students ho appeared in the ex-regular stream, as many as 8,704 students have been succeeded with a pass rate of 46.13.

This time, girls too have retained their supremacy over boys. As many as 2,22,043 girls have been successful against 2,16,305 boys who cleared the HSC exam.

Among the 30 districts, Balasore posted the record of highest pass percentage of 88.15 while the lowest of 59.32 percent has been reported in Malkangiri district. Not a single student from Gajapati district has been able to get A Grade.

In grades, boys pipped the girls. Out of 1,713 students who made A1 grade in regular stream, 860 are boys while the rest 853 are girls. A student from ex-regular and another from Correspondent Course (Regular) have been able to bag A1 grade.

As many as 73 students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community and 13 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) bagged A1 grade. But last year, not a single student belonging either to SC or ST community was able to get A1 grade.

However, the overall pass percentages of SC and ST students are unimpressive at 70.78 and 70.77 respectively. Last year the pass percentage of SC and ST student were at 81.59 and 83.92 respectively.