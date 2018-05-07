Home States Odisha

Two felicitated for making it to IAS  

Aakash Institute here on Sunday felicitated Dr Subhankar Mohapatra and Abinash Mishra who cracked the Civil Services Examinations-2017 conducted by the UPSC.

Published: 07th May 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Aakash Institute here on Sunday felicitated Dr Subhankar Mohapatra and Abinash Mishra who cracked the Civil Services Examinations-2017 conducted by the UPSC.Speaking on the occasion, Mohapatra suggested the civil services aspirants of the State to focus on three things - determination, hard work and patience. Mohapatra had undertaken two-year integrated medical course from the institute and later took admission at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

He had also cleared IRS and IPS examinations, but he continued to study for becoming an IAS official. Mohapatra, who secured 46th rank, said since he joined IRS, he was not able to read more than six to seven hours in a day. Mishra, who secured 65th rank, echoed similar views and asked the the civil services aspirants to work hard. An IIT-Kharagpur student, Mishra had enrolled in the institute for one year engineering course. Centre Director of Aakash Institute AB Singh also spoke.

