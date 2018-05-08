‘BJD indulging in anti-development politics’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday slammed the State Government for its non-cooperation to the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, a public outreach programme by the Centre to deliver seven flagship schemes to people in select villages which need special attention. Claiming that the three-week long drive in 400 villages of the State by the party was a huge success, state BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra said the welfare schemes of the Centre have not reached a majority of the intended beneficiaries due to lack of cooperation from the State Government.

This is despite Central Government seeking full cooperation of the State and the State unit of BJP requesting the Chief Secretary to issue an instruction to departments concerned to extend required support.

Dubbing the BJD Government anti-development, Baxipatra said the prime objective of the programme was to ensure 100 per cent saturation by extending the benefit of the schemes to eligible beneficiaries in the identified villages from April 14 to May 5.

“It is the responsibility of the State Government to ensure that all the eligible households are covered under the schemes. It is matter of regret that the ruling BJD did not give specific instructions to the department concerned and the district administration to participate in the drive,” he rued.

The achievements of the programme was reviewed at a meeting here chaired by State BJP president Basanta Panda. The meeting was attended by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, national BJP general secretary Arun Singh, national secretary Suresh Pujari, leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo, state party general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, district presidents and Prabharis. A report on the programme will be submitted to the Centre soon, Baxipatra said.