CM Naveen Patnaik launches world’s largest slum project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CHHATRAPUR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the pilot project of one of the world’s largest slum land titling projects which will benefit one million people and be implemented in 2500 slums of the State in phases over next few years.In the first phase, the Chief Minister distributed land rights to 2,000 slum-dwellers of nine urban local bodies of Ganjam and Puri districts. Naveen handed over the land right certificates to the beneficiaries in the presence of Chairman of Tata Trusts Ratan Tata, renowned architect Lord Norman Foster and land right activist Gautam Bhan. He also launched the Liveable Habitat Mission (‘Mo Ghara’) on the occasion.

In addition to the land titles, the beneficiaries will be provided ` two lakh each as part-funding to build their homes along with basic needs like electricity, healthcare, education, sanitation, anganwadis and skill development. The beneficiaries will also be free from perpetual fear of eviction.

“There was a choice between continuing the practice of eviction and treating people as encroachers or recognising the immense contribution to the life of the city and providing them land rights. We selected the second option by keeping people first,” the Chief Minister said at the launching ceremony.

Naveen said, “Seven months ago, we took a pathbreaking decision on urban land rights and I am proud to announce that it has already become a reality today.” Land settlement in favour of the slum dwellers is being done in a systematic manner with involvement of the community, he added.

Describing the decision as historic in India, Naveen said, Odisha has shown the way to the entire country in empowering the slum-dwellers. This would give them the right to live with dignity. “As Chief Minister, I would love to see Odisha in the vanguard of creating this brave new world and do everything to make it possible,” Naveen said.

Praising the work of Tata Trusts to eradicate social inequity, Naveen said this will help create a new ideal in the world. He lauded the Tata Trusts Chairman for supporting such a historic initiative which he said would go a long way in eliminating social inequality. While the Tata Trusts would provide technical support for the project, Lord Foster would lend a hand in re-designing and converting the slums into liveable habitats.

“We are very much happy to partner with the State Government in the project,” Tata said and praised the Government for the path-breaking scheme under which beneficiaries in NACs will get 600 square feet land while in municipalities, 450 square feet.

In municipal corporations, the slum dwellers will get 300 square feet for residential purpose. Addressing the function, Venkat Ramanan, managing Trustee, Tata Trusts, said the Liveable Habitat Mission is an endeavour to create an inclusive society where citizens will have equal rights in all domains.

Among others, land right activist Gautam Bahn, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patro and Roopa Kudwa, managing director of OMEDYAR Network addressed the function.

The idea that germinated 8 yrs back

Bhubaneswar:For Lord Norman Foster, renowned architect and a Pritzker award winner, the idea of empowering people living in the open germinated eight years ago when he raised at an event the plight of people living in such urban settlements without basic necessities like adequate power, sanitation and clean water. The reaction from many at that time was, “what had that got to do with architecture?” Addressing the function at Chhatrapur where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed land rights to slum-dwellers, Lord Foster said eight years ago, he had brought up the issue of a billion of humanity living in urban settlements without access to adequate power, proper lighting, heating, sanitation and clean water.

Despite such response, he explored how “informal settlements, with an inner community life of their own, could be regenerated, more humanely and using technology, from within, instead of bringing in bulldozer and rehabilitating them away from their source of incomes.” He had also discussed some of these ideas with Ratan Tata in 2015.So when Tata called him to tell that a “progressive chief minister in India” is going to implement a radical legislation in this regard, he was interested.