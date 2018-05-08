Home States Odisha

Coal belt reels under heat wave

The soaring mercury in the district showed no signs of relenting as temperature crossed 44 degree C mark on Monday. Mercury in the five blocks of Jharsuguda hovered around 44-45 degree C.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Children beat the heat in a polluted pond at Puranabasti in Jharsuguda | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The soaring mercury in the district showed no signs of relenting as temperature crossed 44 degree C mark on Monday. Mercury in the five blocks of Jharsuguda hovered around 44-45 degree C. Jharsuguda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degree C while coal belts of Brajrajnagar, Belpahar and Bandhbahal towns sizzled at 45.6 degree C. 

As hot condition prevails, a 40-year-old truck driver, identified as Sushant Nahen of Ganjam district, had died due to sunstroke at TRL Hospital in Belpahar on Saturday afternoon. On April 25, a 70-year-old construction worker, K Suyanarayan of Andhra Pradesh, had died of similar causes. Roads and markets wear a deserted with people preferring to remain indoors to escape from the blistering heat during the day time, sources said. 

Brajrajnagar Coal Mine Workers’ Union leader Anit Chakraborty said miners are finding it difficult to work due to combustion in the stock of 2.97 lakh tonnes of coal in five open pit coal mines at MCL’s Ib Valley and Lakhanpur Area.

General manager of Ib Valley, MCL MS Sharma said cold drinking water and Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) packets are being provided to miners in the afternoon. Rest sheds have also been set up to protect workers from the scorching heat.Jharsuguda CDMO MR Samantray said a two-bed AC cabin has been opened at the DHH to treat patients suffering from sunstroke and other heat-related ailments. “A dozen of patients visit the hospital with heat-related ailments everyday,” said ADMO Dolamani Patel.

