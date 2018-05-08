Fake NEET examinee held in Rourkela  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A fake examinee was arrested from DAV Public School here for impersonating a student in the CBSE’s National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) by Uditnagar police on Monday. The accused youth, who identified himself as Ramesh Kumar (22) of Rajasthan, was earlier detained at the examination centre for questioning on Sunday afternoon after it was established that he was a fake examinee. The orgianal candidate for whom Ramesh was taking the test belonged to Khurda district.

Uditnagar IIC Dibya Kanti Lakra said the examination sitting was from 10 am to 1 pm and Ramesh smartly managed to get answer sheet and appeared at the test for above two hours and thirty minutes. But, his luck ran out when he failed to fake the signature of the original candidate and his face also differed from the photo of the original examinee. Subsequently, the invigilators informed police who rushed to the centre and started investigation. Ramesh had specifically come to Rourkela to fraudulently appear in the NEET examinatin and claimed that he was asked to do so by a person of Delhi, he added.

The IIC refused to identify the original candidate stating that it would hamper investigation. While further investigation is underway, police have not ruled out involvement of an organised racket behind it.

Rourkela SP Dr Uma Shankar Dash said a racket may be involved and in course of investigation, more facts would come out. The original candidate would also be questioned and appropriate action taken after investigation, he added.