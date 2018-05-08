Home States Odisha

Fake NEET examinee held in Rourkela  

A fake examinee was arrested from DAV Public School here for impersonating a student in the CBSE’s National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) by Uditnagar police on Monday.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A fake examinee was arrested from DAV Public School here for impersonating a student in the CBSE’s National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) by Uditnagar police on Monday.   The accused youth, who identified himself as Ramesh Kumar (22) of Rajasthan, was earlier detained at the examination centre for questioning on Sunday afternoon after it was established that he was a fake examinee. The orgianal candidate for whom Ramesh was taking the test belonged to Khurda district. 

Uditnagar IIC Dibya Kanti Lakra said the examination sitting was from 10 am to 1 pm and Ramesh smartly managed to get answer sheet and appeared at the test for above two hours and thirty minutes. But, his luck ran out when he failed to fake the signature of the original candidate and his face also differed from the photo of the original examinee. Subsequently, the invigilators informed police who rushed to the centre and started investigation. Ramesh had specifically come to Rourkela to fraudulently appear in the NEET examinatin and claimed that he was asked to do so by a person of Delhi, he added. 

The IIC refused to identify the original candidate stating that it would hamper investigation. While further investigation is underway, police have not ruled out involvement of an organised racket behind it.
Rourkela SP Dr Uma Shankar Dash said a racket may be involved and in course of investigation, more facts would come out. The original candidate would also be questioned and appropriate action taken after investigation, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET CBSE Rourkela

Comments

More from this section

Steel City burns at 45o C 
 

Two arrested for murder

When Ratan Tata surprised Tribal Museum on a Sunday

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'