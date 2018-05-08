Girls Shine Again

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Continuing their success run over the years, girls retained their supremacy over boys in the Matriculation examination this year also. As many as 2,22,043 girls have been successful against 2,16,305 boys in the High School Certificate examination.However, in grades boys pipped the girls. Out of 1,713 students who made it to A1 grade in regular stream, 860 are boys while the rest 853 are girls.

A student from ex-regular and another from Correspondence Course (Regular) have been able to bag A1 grade.Among the 30 districts, Balasore posted the record of highest pass percentage of 88.15 while the lowest of 59.32 per cent has been reported in Malkangiri district.

Not a single student from Gajapati district has been able to get A Grade.

According to Board of Secondary Education (BSE) sources, out of total 5,90,367 students of 13,489 High Schools who had enrolled their name for HSC examination, 5,76,398 students belonging to Regular, Ex-Regular, Correspondence Course Regular and Correspondence Course Ex-Regular had appeared the examination. Total 1332 examinees were booked for malpractice.

President, BSE, Jahan Ara Begum informed that the HSC supplementary examination will be conducted from June 22 for which form fill up process will be done from May 25 to May 31.

Drop in pass % in SC/ST

As many as 73 students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and 13 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities bagged A1 grade. Last year, not a single student belonging either of the communities was able to secure A1 grade. The overall pass percentages of SC and ST students are, however, unimpressive at 70.78 and 70.77 respectively. In 2017, SC and ST students’ success rate was 81.59 and 83.92 pc respectively.

Marked improvement in Sanskrit

The Board of Secondary Education also announced Sanskrit Madhyama Examination result which pegged the success rate at 92.47 per cent. Last year it was 91.42 pc. A total of 3,440 students had appeared the Madhyama examination of whom 3,381 cleared. However, not a single Madhyama student has been able to bag A1 grade.

Poor performance by Open School students

The BSE also declared results of State Open School Certificate Examination-2018 which reflected a pass percentages of 41.93. Out of 13, 387 students who appeared in the examination, 5,454 students have passed. However, not a single student has been able to bag either A1 or A2 grade, informed BSE sources.