High School Certificate success rate nosedives: 85 per cent to 76 per cent in a year

The annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination result has not brought any cheer for the State this year as 76.23 per cent of candidates made their grades thereby marking a nine per cent.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Students checking their results on internet at a school in Bhubaneswar on Monday

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination result has not brought any cheer for the State this year as 76.23 per cent of candidates made their grades thereby marking a nine per cent decline over previous years’ success rate. Last year, the success rate stood at 85.28 per cent in the HSC examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education(BSE), Cuttack. 

The result announced by School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra and Principal Secretary PK Mohapatra revealed that 77.35 per cent of students in regular stream cleared the examination against the record 86.37 per cent in 2017. The current year’s pass out per cent of ex-regular stream is 46.13 against 62.76 per cent in 2017.

Current year, 5,76,398 students in all the streams - regular, ex-regular, correspondence regular and correspondent ex- regular - had appeared for the matriculation examination held across 2,818 examination centres in the State from February 23 to March 8. At least 4,38,348 students have passed.Total 1,715 students achieved A1 grade securing more than 90 per cent marks, while 15,689 students obtained A2 grade ( 80 to 89 per cent), 39,252 students secured B1 grade (70 to 79 per cent), 68,009 students got B2 grade (60 to 69 per cent), 98,947 students secured C grade (50 to 59 per cent), 1,27,243 students obtained D grade (40 to 49 per cent) and 87,279 students got E grade ( 30 to 39 per cent). The rest 1,36,717 students made F grade.

Total 5,54,339 students had appeared for the regular stream of whom 4,27,795 students have been successful. The pass percentage of regular students is 77.35. Similarly, out of total 18,921 students ho appeared in the ex-regular stream, as many as 8,704 students have succeeded with a pass rate of 46.13 per cent.

