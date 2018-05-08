Odisha: Sashakt campaign to ensure equality for all

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A State-wide campaign to create awareness on the disability issues and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, will be launched from May 9. Odisha State Disability Network which is organising the campaign aims to promote awareness and inclusion of people with disabilities, knowledge about laws, existing government facilities to society.

“All people of the State have a lot to offer to our society, including the persons with disabilities, who are often left behind. Sashakt campaign will commence on May 9 and conclude on November 30, 2019,” OSDN convenor and chairperson of Sashakt State Coordination Committee Sruti Mohapatra told mediapersons here on Monday.

The organisers pointed out that there are five laws for persons with disabilities - Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, the National Trust Act, the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, Mental Healthcare Act and The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act.

The objective of the campaign is to create awareness among 5 lakh people with disabilities about the laws. “Legislation and policies are only the beginning, though they are very pivotal. However, in the long run, laws can not themselves be agents of change. Justice can be achieved when it is enforced in the way it is framed and people understand the law and are aware of their rights,” they added.

The campaign will be conducted in four phases. In the first phase, organisers have planned a chariot campaign which will pass through all the districts in the State. Interestingly, the students of BJB College, KIIT, NIFT, Symbiosis and TISS have created the logo, designs and website of the campaign.

“The aim of Sashakt campaign is to build bridges of inclusion,” Sashakt campaign’s advisor Major General BK Mohapatra said.