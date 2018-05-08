Home States Odisha

Panda Infra axed from Bomikhal project

The State Government on Monday decided to disengage Panda Infra Projects Private Limited from the construction of Bomikhal flyover, a portion of which collapsed on Thursday killing one.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday decided to disengage Panda Infra Projects Private Limited from the construction of Bomikhal flyover, a portion of which collapsed on Thursday killing one labourer. This was the second time the flyover collapsed in the last nine months, raising serious questions on the standard of construction work.

Secretary in Works Department Nalinikanta Pradhan told this paper that the construction company has been disengaged from the project with immediate effect. The State Government has taken the decision after giving the company enough opportunity as per rules to complete the project. He said further action against the company will be initiated after the report of the probe committee is received.Pradhan said steps will be taken to complete the flyover as early as possible by handing over the implementation of the project to a number of agencies. 

“The State Government had allowed Panda Infra to go ahead with flyover construction after the first incident. But, the company did not bother to mend its ways because of which the flyover caved in again,” he said.One person was killed and 11 others were injured when the flyover collapsed for the first time on September 10 last year.  The Commissionerate Police arrested owner of the company Pratap Kishore Panda, a day after the incident. He was sent to the Jharpada Special Jail here after a local court rejected his bail plea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Panda Infra Projects Bomikhal flyover flyover

Comments

More from this section

Steel City burns at 45o C 
 

Two arrested for murder

When Ratan Tata surprised Tribal Museum on a Sunday

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'