Rabi paddy purchase begins

Kalahandi district administration on Monday started paddy procurement for rabi season with the opening of 60 purchasing centres.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi district administration on Monday started paddy procurement for rabi season with the opening of 60 purchasing centres. While no farmer turned up at purchasing centres on the first day, the administration has targeted to procure 13.26 lakh quintals of paddy in the first phase. The district agriculture office has estimated production of 18 lakh quintals of rabi paddy this year. 

District Civil Supply Officer (CSO) Sibaprasad Dora said 15,098 farmers have registered their names online to participate in the procurement. Paddy will be procured through 60 purchasing centres set up by 43 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). At least 53 millers, who have made 100 per cent delivery of rice in the last kharif season, have been allowed to lift rabi paddy from purchasing centres, he added. 

Regulated Marketing Committee (RMC) and PACS have been asked to be ready with temporary sheds, tarpaulin, sitting and rest place for farmers and drinking water facilities. The purchasing centres are ready with electronic and manual weighing scales, moisture meters and analysis kits for procurement, the CSO added.

Sources said in rabi season this year, paddy cultivation in the district has been reduced by 28,000 hectares as Indravati project authorities stopped releasing water in the right canal due to renovation works. But unfortunately,  the canal repair and renovation work could not be started as the tender is yet to be finalised.

