Schools with nil result to face action: Minister

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The rising number of schools scoring a nil in the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination year after year has raised concerns over the quality of education provided by the teachers and performance of students of those schools.In the HSC result declared by the Board of Secondary Education on Monday, 36 High Schools have scored a zero result, which means not a single student cleared the matriculation examination.

The number of schools has gone up by 14 from last year when 22 schools had failed to produce even a single successful candidate. In 2016, 21 high schools had shown nil result while the figure was 14 the previous year.Similarly, the number schools scoring a 100 per cent has also been on the decline leaving the educationists worried.In 2017, while 748 schools recorded 100 per cent result while it was 750 the previous year in 2016. But, this year only 429 high schools have been able to achieve 100 per cent result.

School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said the State Government is planning to initiate action against those high schools which have failed to produce even a single successful candidate in this year’s matriculation examination besides chalking out strategies for increasing the performance of teachers as well as students.

The District Education Officers will be asked to conduct a probe and submit report on the activity and performance of high schools having zero result in their areas, the Minister informed mediapersons adding that the School and Mass Education Department would fix accountability on teachers for the NIL result.

After finding out the reason behind the poor performance, if necessary departmental proceedings and disciplinary action will be initiated against the school authorities, if found guilty, the Minister informed.