Two arrested for murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a man was beaten to death by two persons in Laxmisagar area in the city, police arrested the culprits, Bhajaman Nayak and Kalu Charan Jali. Both are natives of Kumbharpada in Puri district and used to sell country liquor in the city.

The deceased, identified as P Kamesh Reddy, was staying in Phalikia slum and had come to Laxmisagar at about 9 am on Sunday when two inebriated persons confronted him and an argument broke out. Reddy reportedly hit one of the miscreants before leaving for a salon in Laxmisagar. The two waited for Reddy and hit him with a bamboo stick when he came out leaving him seriously injured.

Reddy was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased’s brother, P Ganapati Reddy, lodged a complaint with Laxmisagar police. “We have seized the bamboo stick used in the crime along with the motorcycle of the two miscreants. A murder case has been registered and the duo was produced in a court on Monday,” Laxmisagar police said.