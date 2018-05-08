Home States Odisha

When Ratan Tata surprised Tribal Museum on a Sunday

Published: 08th May 2018 06:25 AM

Ratan Tata admiring artefacts on display at Museum of Tribal Arts and Artefacts. renowned architect Lord Norman Foster and Director dr AB Ota accompanied him.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Guess who dropped in at the Museum of Tribal Arts and Artefacts, popular as Tribal Museum, on Sunday evening? None other than Ratan Tata himself. The Chairman of Tata Trusts reached the Tribal Museum - known to be a repository of knowledge on tribals of Odisha - at about 6.30 pm. He was accompanied by Lord Norman Foster, renowned architect. Sources said, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik apparently had requested the Tata scion to pay a visit to the museum which has carved a niche for itself across the country.

The Tata scion was in the State for two days to sign an agreement with the State Government for a cancer hospital and research centre as well as to attend a function for urban slum dwellers land rights.
Director of Museum of Tribal Arts and Artefacts Dr AB Ota took him round the museum and explained about the various collections which include more than 3,500 rare and exotic arts, crafts and artefacts that showcase the rich tribal heritage and culture of the State and how the museum has played a key role in conserving it.

“He inquired about certain ancient tribal ornaments, showcased in the gallery, that comprised both coins and silvers which were several hundred years old. It was a pleasure to have shown him around,” said Dr Ota, when contacted by this paper.

Museum of Tribal Arts and Artefacts Ratan Tata Naveen Patnaik

