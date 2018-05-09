Home States Odisha

Abandoned TV triggers panic

An abandoned television set spotted under a tree near Udulibeda village on Tuesday, 200 metres from  Border Security Force camp on Malkangiri-Jeypore State Highway.

Published: 09th May 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: An abandoned television set spotted under a tree near Udulibeda village on Tuesday, 200 metres from  Border Security Force camp on Malkangiri-Jeypore State Highway under Mathili police limits, created panic among the locals. The locals spotted the TV under the tree and alerted the officials posted at BSF camp.

The BSF officials rushed to the spot and immediately cordoned off the area. Later, a bomb disposal squad was engaged to blow up the TV by using explosives. The panic-stricken villagers heaved a sigh of relief after the disposal of the abandoned TV.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
television Udulibeda village Border Security Force

Comments

More from this section

Student unrest: Ravenshaw closed sine die

Srikant’s advice to CM Naveen Patnaik

Eviction drive for bus terminal, depot

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion