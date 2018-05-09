Abandoned TV triggers panic

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: An abandoned television set spotted under a tree near Udulibeda village on Tuesday, 200 metres from Border Security Force camp on Malkangiri-Jeypore State Highway under Mathili police limits, created panic among the locals. The locals spotted the TV under the tree and alerted the officials posted at BSF camp.

The BSF officials rushed to the spot and immediately cordoned off the area. Later, a bomb disposal squad was engaged to blow up the TV by using explosives. The panic-stricken villagers heaved a sigh of relief after the disposal of the abandoned TV.