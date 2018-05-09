Home States Odisha

Arup Patnaik gets Biju Yuva Vahini charge

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik, who joined BJD recently, has been appointed executive chairman of State Youth Welfare Board. Patnaik has been given the rank and status of a Minister of State.

Published: 09th May 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik, who joined BJD recently, has been appointed executive chairman of State Youth Welfare Board. Patnaik has been given the rank and status of a Minister of State.

Patnaik’s appointment has been announced by the Chief Minister in a tweet. He will look after Biju Yuva Vahini programme of the State Government.

The State Cabinet on March 14 had approved the launch of Biju Yuva Vahini under Biju Shashtrikaran Yojana with an objective to nurture leadership and volunteerism, promote sports and sportsmanship and healthy living among youth.

The Government has planned to recruit youths for 8,000 units of Biju Yuva Vahini in 6,800 gram panchayats and 120 urban local bodies to channelise their energy towards nation building. People in the age group of 15 to 35 years are being taken in as Biju Yuva Vahini members, one-third of which will be women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Student unrest: Ravenshaw closed sine die

Srikant’s advice to CM Naveen Patnaik

Eviction drive for bus terminal, depot

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion