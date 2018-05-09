Arup Patnaik gets Biju Yuva Vahini charge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik, who joined BJD recently, has been appointed executive chairman of State Youth Welfare Board. Patnaik has been given the rank and status of a Minister of State.

Patnaik’s appointment has been announced by the Chief Minister in a tweet. He will look after Biju Yuva Vahini programme of the State Government.

The State Cabinet on March 14 had approved the launch of Biju Yuva Vahini under Biju Shashtrikaran Yojana with an objective to nurture leadership and volunteerism, promote sports and sportsmanship and healthy living among youth.

The Government has planned to recruit youths for 8,000 units of Biju Yuva Vahini in 6,800 gram panchayats and 120 urban local bodies to channelise their energy towards nation building. People in the age group of 15 to 35 years are being taken in as Biju Yuva Vahini members, one-third of which will be women.