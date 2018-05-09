Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya Express hits JCB machine at Manned Level Crossing, Passengers safe

By UNI

BHUBANESWAR: The passengers of 22878 Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya Express had a narrow escape today when the train hit with a JCB machine while passing Manned Level Crossing Gate between Haridaspur and New Garhmadhupur.

East Coast Railway(ECoR) sources here said there was no injury or casualty to anybody in the accident.

The Pantograph of the Train Engine has been broken.

Only Down Line has been temporarily held up.

Upper and Middle Line are free for train movement.

The Over Head wire and the masts have been damaged in the accident and a Diesel Engine has been sent to bring the train.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM)/Khurda Road division has suspended Gate man Jashobanta Swain for dereliction of duty (as per prima facie enquiry findings).

The DRM has ordered initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the gate man and said responsibility of others will be fixed if any fault is found in the inquiry.