Eviction drive for bus terminal, depot

BHUBANESWAR: In a joint eviction drive, the Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) consisting of officials of the BDA, BMC, General Administration Department, Bhubaneswar-Puri Transport Services (BPTS) and Commissionerate Police on Tuesday reclaimed an area of over 6.5 acres for development of a depot-cum bus terminal for city bus services.

The eviction drive in Patrapada and Bhagabanpur under Khandagiri and Tamando police limits respectively started at about 10.30 am and continued till 4 pm. Sources said Vivekananda Sishu Mandir, Vivekananda Children’s Library, one gymnasium, one thatched house, one under construction house of about 1,000 square feet area and stone compound wall of nearly 230 feet were demolished.

“After eviction we have started excavation of soil for construction of boundary wall, which will begin from Wednesday,” BDA Additional Commissioner-cum-Member Enforcement Bhabani Shankar Chayani said.Three platoons of armed police force and one platoon of women police were deployed at the site to maintain law and order during the demolition drive.