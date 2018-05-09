Home Secy, DGP appear before NCSC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Top officials of the State Government, including Home Secretary and Director General of Police, appeared before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) at New Delhi in connection with the alleged Kunduli gangrape and suicide case on Tuesday.

Earlier on February 12, NCSC Member Yogendra Paswan had visited Kunduli and met the victim’s family members as part of its inquiry into the case.Following a summon, Home Secretary Asit Tripathy, DGP Dr RP Sharma, Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra appeared before the Commission’s Chairman Ram Shankar Katheria and presented the investigation report of the State Government and related documents.

The session continued for close to 45 minutes. Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria, who had filed the petition, was also present.

The minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men in uniform on October 10last year. She committed suicide on January 22 when family members were away.