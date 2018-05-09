Jharsuguda hottest in State at 44.4 degree C

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: As Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest place in the State with mercury hitting 44.4 degree Celsius, normal life in the industrial belt was thrown out of gear. The intense hot condition forced residents in both urban and rural areas of the district to remain indoors. Juice vendors, who have set up stalls along the entire stretch of Link Road in the town, failed to conduct any business on the day as the area wore a deserted look.

On the other hand, electronics shops are making a brisk business with the soaring mercury. In the last four days, the shops have sold almost all their stock of ACs. Split ACs of one-tonne capacity are in short supply now, said an electronics trader of the town.

Sources said residents are experiencing frequent power cuts during daytime which is adding to the summer woes and making their life miserable. Moreover, several parts of the town are facing severe water crisis. The scorching summer heat has also dried up Bheden and Ib rivers and many small streams and ponds.

Meanwhile, the district administration has put doctors on alert for providing medical assistance to heat wave-affected people.

Mercury at Deomali soars to record 36 degree C

Koraput: The highest mountain peak of Deomali in Pottangi block, which is said to be coolest place in the State, recorded a temperature of 36 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the highest in the last four decades.

Situated at 1,800-metre above sea level, Pottangi is considered a hill station of Odisha with the place teeming with visitors during summer months. The average temperature recorded at Pottangi during summer was 34 degree C. With the temperature hovering near 36 degree C for the last 15 days, the locals are finding it difficult to cope with the hot weather, which is a new phenomenon for them.

“We are experiencing such hot conditions here for the first time,” said 75-year-old Ram Nayak, a tribal of Kutia near Deomali. Damburu Pangi, a social worker of Pottangi, said, “This is an alarming trend and the effect of climate change.” Locals believe that the rising temperature may be due to deforestation and industrialisation spread in the peripheral areas of Pottangi. On the day, Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Kotpad and Boipariguda also experienced hot weather conditions with the mercury crossing 41 degree C.