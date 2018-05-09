Man joins son in clearing HSC exam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:They have proved that there is no age bar to pursue education. Incredible it may appear, a man and his son have secured equal marks and cleared the HSC examinations, results of which were announced on Monday.Arun Kumar Bej (58) and younger son Biswajit Bej (30) of Jaleswar Station Bazar have scored 342 marks each out of 500 and secured B2 grade.There is, however, variation in subject-wise marks. Arun and Biswajit have scored 73 and 76 in English, 55 and 61 in Odia, 78 and 74 in Mathematics, 75 and 67 in Social Science and 61 and 64 in Science respectively.

While Arun, a senior BJP leader in the district, had left studies after Class-VII following his father’s death in cancer, Biswajit had failed to clear the examinations despite two attempts in 2004 and 2005.The father and son duo had studied in Odisha State Open School and appeared the test at Sri Chaitanyadev Nodal High School, Bagpunji. Their results have brought cheers for the family.“My wife always insists Biswajit to clear the Class-X board exam as four other members of our family are well educated. But, he was reluctant to sit for the test. When I thew up a challenge to study again and clear the test, he agreed to accompany me,” Arun said.

The two had been attending Open School every Saturday and Sunday and used to study at least two hours a day regularly. Arun’s elder son in an Arts graduate, daughter-in-law is ISc and CT (ranked 6th), daughter is BA and BEd while son-in-law is a Law graduate.

Into politics since 1988, Arun, who is now vice-president of BJP district unit, had unsuccessfully contested from Jaleswar Assembly constituency on BJP ticket during 2014 polls. He had bagged only 13,465 votes.

“I had left educational qualification column blank in my poll affidavit. Now if I contest election, I can proudly write matric pass. I would enrol my name for higher education,” he said. Biswajit, who runs seasonal business, said it was his father who motivated him to go for the test. “I am happy that I could clear the exam. I would also pursue higher studies,” he added.