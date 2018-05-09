Odisha to open three more migration support centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After receiving the Prime Minister’s award for best state in skill development, Odisha Government has decided to open three more migration support centres to provide post-placement hand holding support to youths moving out to other States.

“Presently, two such centres are functional in Bengaluru and Gurugram. The new migration support centres will be opened at Tirpur and Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Pune in Maharashtra,” Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathi said. The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), State agency implementing skill development programme under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), was adjudged best in the country for all round implementation of the flagship programme of the Centre.

The Minister said Odisha was adjudged the best state in skill development for many innovative ideas like mobilisation of youths by involving community cadres and grassroots level functionaries, rating and grading of programme implementing agencies (PIAs), training of trainers through internationally acclaimed agencies and post-placement support. Odisha was the first State to organise alumni (skilled employees) and employers meets in New Delhi recently, he added.

The State was also awarded in two other categories. The Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Bargarh was recognised as one of the 8 best RSETIs in the country. The institute promoted by State Bank of India and supported by the State Government has excelled in all parameters of performance during 2017-18. Similarly, Indira Gandhi Gram Panchayat Level Federation (GPLF), Bhograi in Balasore district is one of the 10 best GPLFs in the country for its continued efforts to improve the social and financial welfare of the poor and underprivileged sections of the society, he said.

The Prime Minister’s award was conferred on Odisha by Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at a special function in Ranchi in the presence of Jharkahnd Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Tomar praised ORMAS for meticulous implementation of the scheme as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Rural Development. The award was received by Director, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Pranav Jyoti Nath and ORMAS Executive Director B N Das.