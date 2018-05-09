Home States Odisha

One arrested for cheating students

Jagatpur police on Tuesday arrested one Ranjan Kumar Das of Kacheripada under Bagnan police limits in Howrah,  West Bengal on the charges of cheating students by setting up a fake educational institut

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police on Tuesday arrested one Ranjan Kumar Das of Kacheripada under Bagnan police limits in Howrah,  West Bengal on the charges of cheating students by setting up a fake educational institution. DCP Akhilesvar Singh said,  Das had opened the institute in the name of TCIL, IT Education Center along Jagatpur IB Road.

A student, Anmol Samantaray  of Mina Bazar in Dhenkanal had filed a complaint on Monday alleging that he along with other students had taken admission in  the institution to pursue Post Graduate Diploma in Health Safety Management. Later, they came to know that the institution  did not have authorised permission from Government of Odisha and DTET, which are mandatory. The institution charged  `28,000 from each student towards admission fee to impart the course and issue certificate. After obtaining clarification from  DTET police arrested Das who is the director of the fake institute, the DCP said.

