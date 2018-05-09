Home States Odisha

Open Defecation Free steel city slums still a distant dream

Congress leader Biren Senapati says toilets are constructed haphazardly.

Published: 09th May 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

A toilet near Konark Talkies in Rourkela remains closed | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela, which was selected under Smart City Mission in 2016, has to go a long way to make its slums Open Defecation Free (ODF) with slow pace of construction of Individual Household Toilets (IHHLs). Operational difficulties associated with several recently completed community and hybrid toilets and lack of seriousness among community organisers of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) are major challenges.

In April, the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) and RMC authorities had declared Telugupara slum of Ward-15 and Magunibasti of Ward-14 as ODF. The RSCL and RMC, with help of a New Delhi-based private agency, has targeted to make a total of 27 slums between Bisra Square and Panposh as ODF with adoption of Citizen Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) approach.

RSCL CEO and RMC Commissioner Rashmita Panda said under the CLTS approach, facilitators of the agency in tandem with Community Organisers (COs) of RMC are educating the targeted slum dwellers on the impact of open defecation on human health and environment.  The targeted slum people are also made to realise how dignity of slum women are getting compromised with the shameful practice of open defecation. Nigrani (Vigilante) committees comprising slum dwellers also visit open defecation sites during morning and evening to create deterrence, she added.

RMC’s Sanitary Expert Swarup Mohapatra informed that about 2,500 IHHLs have been constructed against a target of 10,743. Community and hybrid toilets are being constructed at 103 locations of which, about 20 hybrid and 27 community toilets are in use. At many locations, modular toilets have started working. The target is to cover 25 locations with 125 modular toilet units, he said.

In August 2017, the city administration had announced to impose fine of `50 per head  per offence of defecating in the open, but to no avail. Conservatively, about 60,000 slum population of the total 3.2 lakh population still empty their bowels in the open.

Rourkela District Congress Committee president Biren Senapati said toilets are getting constructed haphazardly to benefit contractors and many community toilets are not in use either due to failure of boring or operational problems. The hybrid toilet near Konark Talkies, modular toilets at Sarna Chowk and various such facilities at other places, remain locked all the times, he added.Eight days ago, he had written to the RMC authorities and demanded necessary steps to keep the toilets functional and clean all the time with fixing responsibilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Open Defecation Free slums

Comments

More from this section

Student unrest: Ravenshaw closed sine die

Srikant’s advice to CM Naveen Patnaik

Eviction drive for bus terminal, depot

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion