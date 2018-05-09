Home States Odisha

Pro-Ong project protestors hospitalised

Seven members of Anchalika Krushi Shramika Sangha, who had launched a fast-unto death  in front of the office of the Padampur Sub-Collector since Tuesday.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Seven members of Anchalika Krushi Shramika Sangha, who had launched a fast-unto death in front of the office of the Padampur Sub-Collector since Tuesday, were shifted to hospital after their health condition deteriorated. They are members of the group favouring Ong Medium Irrigation Project. They launched the protest a couple of days after anti-Ong Medium Irrigation Project postcards were sent to the President under the banner of Ong Nadi Bandha Pratirodh Committee.

Those shifted to hospital were identified as Premraj Sahu, Akshya Sahu and Ganesh Badhei of Bisipali, Laxmi Prasad Sahu, Dolamni Sahu and Jhankarpali Ganga Gountia of Ghanamal and Kunja Sagaria of Charpali.

Though Padampur IIC held discussions with the protestors, it failed to end the stalemate. Anchalika Krushi Shramika Sangha are supporting the project as it will irrigate large tracts of land in drought-prone Padampur sub-division, besides checking problems of migration and fulfil their six-point charter of demands. 

