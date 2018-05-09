Student unrest: Ravenshaw closed sine die

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ravenshaw University was closed sine die on Tuesday following student unrest over several issues concerning them. To maintain law and order all the boarders have been asked to vacate hostels by 10 am on Wednesday failing which disciplinary action would be taken, stated a release issued by the university.

Earlier, in the day, hundreds of students under the banner of Ravenshaw Chhatra Kriyanusthan Committee staged a demonstration and gheraoed Vice-Chancellor’s office protesting the decision of university authorities to hike fees including that of the hostel, vacating hostels and opening of courses on self-financing mode, among others.

The agitating students demanded withdrawal of the notice ordering vacating of hostels. They also demanded hostel accommodation facility for all aspirants, reintroduction of special instant examination for final year students, revoke the fee hike decision, the appointment of a required number of permanent teaching staff on war-footing, stop on an opening of courses on self-financing mode and convert self-financing courses into regular courses. Later, students sat on a dharna demanding fulfilment of their demands. The situation remained tense as discussion between varsity authorities and students failed.

On the other hand, authorities of Ravenshaw University clarified that boarders were asked to vacate hostels by May 28 as they were going to clean the hostels and go for a pest-control activity. The university authorities further said chemicals used in the process are hazardous to their health and hence the vacate notice. Hostel rooms shall be available for students purely on merit basis and no other criterion shall be considered, the university clarified.

Regarding demand for the reintroduction of special instant examination for final year students, the varsity authorities clarified that they are preparing a protocol for this and once accepted by the executive council, they shall send it to authorities. A supplementary examination is in the offing.“We cannot stop university’s growth. The self-financing programmes which are in force for more than 5 years successfully shall be promoted to be regularised by the Government,” said Vice Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patra adding that the process for appointment of teaching staff has already been initiated.