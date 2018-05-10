Home States Odisha

13 places sizzle, Balangir hottest at 44.5 C

With 13 places in the State recording temperature above 40 degree Celsius, Western and Central Odisha continued to reel under intense heatwave on Wednesday.

Published: 10th May 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 13 places in the State recording temperature above 40 degree Celsius, Western and Central Odisha continued to reel under intense heatwave on Wednesday. Balangir was the hottest in the State with mercury touching 44.5 degree Celsius, the highest of the season so far.As per Met office, while Sonepur recorded 40 degree Celsius, Sambalpur registered 43.8 degree, followed by Titlagarh and Hirakud 43.5, Jharsuguda 43.4, Talcher 43, Malkangiri 42.4, Sundargarh 42, Bhawanipatna 41.7, Angul 41.1, Dhenkanal 40.5 and Keonjhar 40 degree Celsius.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, however, recorded the maximum temperature of 37.2 and 36.5 degree Celsius respectively. The day temperature in coastal districts was comparatively low.However, there is some good news for residents of the Southern and Northern regions. Chances of rain triggered by Norwester for next five days from Thursday are likely to help cool down the two regions.

“Thunder squall accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 60 km per hour is likely to occur in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts,” the Met office bulletin stated.

However, temperature across the State is likely to drop from May 14. “Since strong and gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 45 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into sea,” IMD regional Director SC Sahu said.The Special Relief Commissioner office has received complaints of 16 sunstroke deaths in the State so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Odisha Bhubaneswar Cuttack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

State recommends projects worth Rs 10,328 crore to Nabard

Prioritise spending: Finance Department Secretary tells departments

Three held for kidnap of car showroom owner

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona