13 places sizzle, Balangir hottest at 44.5 C

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 13 places in the State recording temperature above 40 degree Celsius, Western and Central Odisha continued to reel under intense heatwave on Wednesday. Balangir was the hottest in the State with mercury touching 44.5 degree Celsius, the highest of the season so far.As per Met office, while Sonepur recorded 40 degree Celsius, Sambalpur registered 43.8 degree, followed by Titlagarh and Hirakud 43.5, Jharsuguda 43.4, Talcher 43, Malkangiri 42.4, Sundargarh 42, Bhawanipatna 41.7, Angul 41.1, Dhenkanal 40.5 and Keonjhar 40 degree Celsius.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, however, recorded the maximum temperature of 37.2 and 36.5 degree Celsius respectively. The day temperature in coastal districts was comparatively low.However, there is some good news for residents of the Southern and Northern regions. Chances of rain triggered by Norwester for next five days from Thursday are likely to help cool down the two regions.

“Thunder squall accompanied with hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 60 km per hour is likely to occur in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts,” the Met office bulletin stated.

However, temperature across the State is likely to drop from May 14. “Since strong and gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 45 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into sea,” IMD regional Director SC Sahu said.The Special Relief Commissioner office has received complaints of 16 sunstroke deaths in the State so far.