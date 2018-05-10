Damodar Rout’s son speaks for dad

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after senior BJD leader and former minister Damodar Rout expressed displeasure over being sidelined by the party, his son and party general secretary Sambit Routray said it is unfortunate that the vast experience of his father is not being utilised.

Coming out in support of his father, Sambit said it is quite natural for him to feel hurt if neglected.

“My father has more than 45 years of experience in politics and expertise on many issues including Mahanadi water dispute. The party will be a gainer if he it utilised his vast experience,” he told media persons.

Rout was not given an opportunity to speak on Mahanadi water dispute during a debate on the issue in the recently concluded budget session of the Assembly. Sambit, however, preferred not to be drawn into a controversy over exclusion of his father from the review meeting of Paradeep Assembly Constituency, which he represents..“I do not know why my father was not invited to the review meeting. This is the internal matter of the party. I am a small party worker and I am not privy to decisions taken at the top level,” Sambit who attended the review meeting at Naveen Nivas on Sunday said.