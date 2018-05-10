Kalahandi to cover 1.85 Lakh hectares in kharif

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi district administration has planned to cover 1,85,557 hectares (ha) of land under paddy cultivation during 2018-19 kharif season. It was decided at a meeting chaired by Collector Anjan Kumar Manik held here on Wednesday.While stress has been given to produce paddy 43.43 quintals per ha, it was decided to give thrust on non-paddy cultivation for diversification of crops and better income of farmers. The district agriculture office has decided to take up millets in 14,130 ha, maize in 11,780 ha, pulses in 91,457 ha and Oilseeds in 15,679 ha. Similarly, cotton will ba raised over 57,000 ha against 54,767 ha in the last year.

Kalahandi is one of the leading districts in seed replacement. This year, it is targeted to cover 6o per cent seed replacement against 59.55 per cent in 2017-18. In order to meet the farmers’ demand, certified and hybrid seeds of desired varieties will be supplied to farmers through Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and licenced private dealers of Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC). At least of 66,940 quintals of paddy seeds and 3,527 quintals of non-paddy seeds will be supplied, sources said.

Similarly, the administration has decided to cover 1,337 ha under seed village with a production target of 51,329 quintals by OSSC.

Two private agencies have also been asked to grow seeds in 1000 ha with a production target of 40,200 quintals. A supply plan of 56,100 MT of different fertilisers has been made. This apart, 85,631 ha will be irrigated from Indravati project, 9,363 ha by Uttei medium irrigation, 19,443 ha by 114 minor irrigation (MI) projects and 22,670 ha by 863 Lift Irrigation (LI) points. Meanwhile, water supply in Indravati’s right canal which covers 28,000 ha has been stopped for repair and renovation work.

Hailstorm damages paddy over 25k ha

Bargarh: Standing rabi paddy crop over 25,993.99 hectares (ha) of land in 150 villages of five blocks and two Wards of Barpali NAC has suffered more than 33 per cent damage due to hailstorm which hit the district on April 30. The affected blocks are Bargarh, Barpali, Bheden, Bhatli and Bijepur. Bheden is the worst-hit block. As per reports, standing paddy crop over 13,303.60 ha in 82 villages of Bheden has been affected with damage of 33 per cent and above. Similar is the damage to paddy crop over 8,916.69 ha in 33 villages of Barpali and two Wards of Barpali NAC and 3,089.33 ha in 12 villages of Bargarh. This apart, paddy crop over 366.60 ha and 317.77 ha in 10 and 13 villages of Bijepur and Bhatli has suffered similar damage of more than 33 per cent respectively. Paddy has been cultivated over a total of 36,144.05 ha in five blocks. Following reports of crop loss due to hailstorm, Bargarh Collector Indramani Tripathy had directed both Revenue and Agriculture officials to assess of the damages.