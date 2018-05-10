Home States Odisha

Noted journalist Chandrabhanu Patnaik dead

Noted journalist of the State Chandrabhanu Patnaik passed away here on Wednesday evening. He was 61. Patnaik was undergoing treatment for illness for the last few years.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted journalist of the State Chandrabhanu Patnaik passed away here on Wednesday evening. He was 61. Patnaik was undergoing treatment for illness for the last few years. He is survived by his wife and son.In his successful career as a journalist, Patnaik went on to be the Editor of Odia daily “Samaja.” He also founded Odia magazine “Shatabdi.”

A native of Khurda, Patnaik started as a Lecturer with Ekamra College in Bhubaneswar. A Master’s degree holder in English language, he switched to journalism and started his career with popular Odia daily “Pragativadi” in 1984.Then he moved to “Sambad” where he served as News Editor as well as Bureau Chief. After quitting “Sambad,” Patnaik founded “Shatabdi.”

A keen analyst of the political and socio-economic development of Odisha in the last three decades and more, Patnaik went on to work with “Samaya” before he was appointed Editor of “Samaja.”Popular in State’s journalistic circle, Patnaik had a penchant for Odisha’s art, literature and culture. His untimely demise was deeply condoled by the journalistic fraternity. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
journalist Chandrabhanu Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Traders’ body decries Government fiat on potato stock limit

State recommends projects worth Rs 10,328 crore to Nabard

Prioritise spending: Finance Department Secretary tells departments

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona