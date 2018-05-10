Noted journalist Chandrabhanu Patnaik dead

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted journalist of the State Chandrabhanu Patnaik passed away here on Wednesday evening. He was 61. Patnaik was undergoing treatment for illness for the last few years. He is survived by his wife and son.In his successful career as a journalist, Patnaik went on to be the Editor of Odia daily “Samaja.” He also founded Odia magazine “Shatabdi.”

A native of Khurda, Patnaik started as a Lecturer with Ekamra College in Bhubaneswar. A Master’s degree holder in English language, he switched to journalism and started his career with popular Odia daily “Pragativadi” in 1984.Then he moved to “Sambad” where he served as News Editor as well as Bureau Chief. After quitting “Sambad,” Patnaik founded “Shatabdi.”

A keen analyst of the political and socio-economic development of Odisha in the last three decades and more, Patnaik went on to work with “Samaya” before he was appointed Editor of “Samaja.”Popular in State’s journalistic circle, Patnaik had a penchant for Odisha’s art, literature and culture. His untimely demise was deeply condoled by the journalistic fraternity.