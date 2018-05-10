Home States Odisha

Odisha: State government sets target to complete Bomikhal flyover in two months

The state government has set a target to complete construction of the flyover at Bomikhal, which collapsed twice during the last nine months, by the next two months.

Published: 10th May 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. | NAGESH POLALI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: The state government has set a target to complete construction of the flyover at Bomikhal, which collapsed twice during the last nine months, by the next two months. Besides, the Lingaraj flyover will also be completed during the next two months.

Announcing the deadline to complete the two flyovers, works minister Prafulla Mallik said that the remaining construction work of the flyovers will be taken up by the state government by its own agencies.  The Works department will take up the remaining work of the flyover at Bomikhal at an estimated cost of  Rs 2 crore.

Expenditure for construction of  the roof of the two spans of the flyover near Lingaraj temple will be completed at a cost of around Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh.

The minister said that audit of quality of construction and safety of floyover will be conducted by a third party before its opening these to public. “If any technical defects are found, these will be rectified before opening these to be used by the people,” he said.

Mallik said construction work of flyovers at Jatni and Sambalpur has also been stopped after the mishap at Bomikhal. A decision on the flyovers including re-tendering will be taken after examining the
legal aspects, he said.

The three-member committee, which submitted its report to the Odisha government on Wednesday, has blamed the construction company Panda Infra Pvt  Ltd for the mishap in which a portion of the under-construction flyover caved in on May 3 resulting in the death of a labourer and leaving another seriously injured.

The minister said the report has blamed the company for not employing skilled workers and not putting in place adequate safety measures.

However, while the construction company has been blacklisted and its owners have been put behind bars after the collapse of the flyovers, steps are yet to be taken against any officials responsible the accident.

The state government would issue show cause notice to the concerned government officials and engineers who were entrusted to oversee the construction work of the flyover, he said.

Meanwhile, the commissionerate police on Thursday arrested Prashant Padhi, one of the directors of the Panda Infra company, in connection with the Bomikhal flyover mishap. The commissionerate police had arrested the owner of the company, Pratap Kishore Panda on May 4, a day after the mishap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bomikhal flyover Lingaraj flyover Prafulla Mallik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
rape,abuse

Man held for raping differently abled minor girl in Odisha

Traders’ body decries Government fiat on potato stock limit

State recommends projects worth Rs 10,328 crore to Nabard

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies