Home States Odisha

Prioritise spending: Finance Department Secretary tells departments

Perturbed over money allotted for various projects remaining unspent for years together, the Finance Department has issued guidelines suggesting other Departments on how to prioritise the ‘spending’.

Published: 10th May 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over money allotted for various projects remaining unspent for years together, the Finance Department has issued guidelines suggesting other Departments on how to prioritise the ‘spending’ on various State-sponsored schemes and programme.

Now onwards the Administrative Departments will be authorised to incur expenditure on the basis of the provision made in the Annual Budget for 2018-19. The formats of various budget documents have been revised which now distinguishes the budgetary allocation in terms of revenue and capital expenditure and not in terms of Plan and Non-Plan.

Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has asked Departments to give priority for programme/schemes where expenditure is reimbursable and which would lead to the completion of the incomplete projects besides the State’s own flagship programme.

Focus will be on programme expenditure schemes like Externally-aided Projects (EAP), Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), Long Term Irrigation Fund (LTIF) and other resource tied up schemes and State sector schemes like Biju KBK, Gopabandhu Gramin Yojana, Biju Gram Jyoti, Biju Saharanchal Bidyutikaran Yojana, Biju-Kandhamal O Gajapati Yojana, Madhubabu Pension Yojana, Basudha, Jalanidhi, Biju Setu Yojana, Mega lift irrigation scheme and disaster response funds besides central sector and centrally sponsored schemes.

“The Departments would ensure that the implementing agencies utilise scheme funds transferred to them. Before releasing money to the agencies it should also be ensured that they have utilised the same in the previous year and funds are not lying unutilised or parked in the bank accounts by the implementing agencies,” stated the letter of the Finance Secretary.

The time limit for submission of utilisation certificate in respect of grant-in-aid provided by the State Government and the Centre also needs to be scrupulously adhered to, the letter stated and added that the flow of expenditure should be evenly placed and commensurate with the revenue receipts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Finance Department programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

State recommends projects worth Rs 10,328 crore to Nabard

Three held for kidnap of car showroom owner

13 places sizzle, Balangir hottest at 44.5 C

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona