Submit land losers’ list to  administration, Revenue Divisional Commissioner tells IOCL

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central range DV Swamy on Wednesday directed authorities of IOCL’s Paradip Refinery to submit a list of 500 unemployed youths of displaced and land loser families to the district administration.

Attending the RPDAC meeting for the refinery project in Jagatsinghpur, Swamy also asked the IOCL authorities to impart training to 100 unemployed youths every year through CIPET for skill development. He also asked IOCL to submit the names of affected families to the administration. Swamy also directed the IOCL authorities to supply drinking water through pipelines instead of tankers to 17 water-starved villages of Dhinkia, Fethpur, Bagadia and Paradipgarh panchayats and set up a treatment plant.

IOCL officials informed that a total of 143 families were displaced for establishment of Paradip Refinery project od which 45 have been given employment opportunities in maintenance sector. As many as 95 families have received cash of `1.18 crores for parting with their land while four families have remained incommunicado.

IOCL has given employment to 700 persons from the displaced families while 120 youths have undergone apprentice training through CIPET. A total of 1,734 persons from Odisha including 1108 from Jagatsinghpur and 289 from Kendrapara district have been engaged in IOCL so far, the officials said.
Among others, Collector Yamini Sarangi and Executive Director of Paradip Refinery Gauri Sankar Singh were present.

