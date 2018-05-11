Home States Odisha

Baby dies after taking vaccines, probe initiated

Sundargarh district administration went into a tizzy after a three-month-old baby girl died on Wednesday evening hours after taking second dose of Rota oral, polio oral and Pentavalent IM.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:46 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district administration went into a tizzy after a three-month-old baby girl died on Wednesday evening hours after taking second dose of Rota oral, polio oral and Pentavalent IM (Intramuscular) vaccines.

The baby girl, Sanam Sahu alias Pihu, was administered the vaccines at the immunisation camp in Malgodam slum under Ward-9 of Rourkela Municipal Corporation on Wednesday morning.
On being informed, a medical team, led by Additional District Urban Public Health Officer Dr Pushpamitra Mishra, visited the slum and interacted with the parents of the infant on Thursday. Later, she submitted a preliminary inquiry report to the administration.

The report states, “The investigating team is of the opinion that the child might have died due to aspiration of vomitus into respiratory track instead of GI track. Before death, the baby was breast-fed by her mother.”
Sundargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr Uday Bhanu Das said they are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact of cause of death. Five other babies were vaccinated on the same day at the same camp and all are in good health, he added.

Dr Das said as per the preliminary report, the baby’s mother breast-fed her at 5 pm on Wednesday and after that, the baby slept. At 6.30 pm, when the mother tried to wake her up, the baby did not respond. The baby was rushed to nearby Seva Sadan where the paediatrician declared her brought dead at about 7.30 pm, he added.

He said five other babies also received the same vaccines, but all are healthy, adding that the expiry date of the vaccine is August 2019 and the used vial has been secured.  Meanwhile, parents Sarju Sahu and Khusboo, have sought action.

