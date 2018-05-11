Home States Odisha

DGP Dr RP Sharma gets Police Excellence Award

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma was awarded with ‘Police Excellence Award’ by Foundation Police Research, New Delhi. 

Published: 11th May 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma was awarded with ‘Police Excellence Award’ by Foundation Police Research, New Delhi. Dr Sharma was felicitated during the International Police Expo and Conference at Pragati Maidan in the National Capital on May 10.

Odisha DGP was felicitated for his exceptional services to public and for protecting their rights for a better civil society in Odisha.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel presented the award to Dr Sharma. Foundation Police Research consists of retired police officers which works in close coordination with Bureau of Police Research and Development in the field of research and policy advisories.

The award was conferred for the second time in its history and Dr Sharma is the only Odisha Cadre IPS officer to have been honoured with this prestigious award.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dr RP Sharma Police Excellence Award odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Poverty pushes widow to end life with 3 children

Man knifed to death near liquor shop

Kuna Tripathy chairperson of OFDC

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies