Man bobbitised over land dispute

In a gruesome incident, the genital of a married man was chopped off by a sharp weapon in Nileswar village under Bargarh Sadar police station early on Thursday.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH: In a gruesome incident, the genital of a married man was chopped off by a sharp weapon in Nileswar village under Bargarh Sadar police station early on Thursday. The man has been identified as Ashok Barik (40) and shifted to VIMSAR at Burla where his condition is stated to be critical.

Additional SP Jasobanta Senapati said three persons, including the accused and the brother and sister-in-law of Ashok, have been arrested based on the victim’s statement and further investigation is on.

Reports said Ashok was taking rest when some miscreants reached his house and bobbitised him after failing to slit his throat. Later, the villagers informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted Ashok to District Headquarters Hospital from where he was shifted to VIMSAR after preliminary treatment.

Sources said Ashok has identified the miscreant as Sudam Sahu of the village and has accused his brother Seba Barik and sister-in-law Shanti for the dastardly act. Land and family disputes were stated to be reason behind the incident.

