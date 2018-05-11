Home States Odisha

Mentally and physically disabled minor girl raped

Incidents of sexual assault on minor girls continue unabated.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Incidents of sexual assault on minor girls continue unabated. A mentally and physically challenged minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a 48-year-old man in Nayagarh district.  The accused, Brajabandhu Sahoo, was arrested by the police after the victim’s parents lodged an FIR at Itamati police station.

The incident had taken place four months back. It came to light after the 16-year-old victim of Gadadhar Prasad village under Itamati police limits recently complained that she was feeling unwell, following which her parents rushed her to hospital.

When the girl was taken for medical check-up, the doctors informed that she was pregnant. The victim’s parents then interacted with her after which she revealed that the man, identified as Braja of the same locality, had come to their house when her parents were not at home and allegedly raped her.
“Taking advantage of the girl’s mental and physical disabilities, Braja raped her. Braja has also confessed to the crime,” Nayagarh SP Ashish Kumar Singh said. Police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and nabbed Braja on Wednesday night.

Sources said the villagers wanted to settle the matter through negotiation. But even after four months of the incident when no steps were taken against Braja, the girl’s family lodged a complaint at the police station. Based on the complaint, police arrested Braja.  He works as a labourer and has a son. He was produced in court on Thursday.

sexual assault rape odisha

