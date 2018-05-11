Home States Odisha

Odisha Human Rights Commission asks IGP to probe thrashing of old woman by inspector

OHRC has asked the IG (Central Range) to furnish a report within two weeks on alleged thrashing of an elderly woman by a police inspector in Puri district.

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has asked the IG (Central Range) to furnish a report within two weeks on alleged thrashing of an elderly woman by a police inspector in Puri district.

The OHRC's acting chairperson Juctice B K Mishra gave this direction while taking cognizance of the allegations made by one Prasanna Dash, advocate and president, Sachetan Nagarik Manch of Tiadi Sahi, Puri.

"The matter should be enquired into by the IG of Police, Central Range, Odisha, Cuttack. The IG is requested to furnish his report in the matter in two weeks time hence and the matter the listed on 25.05.2018," the order said yesterday.

In his petition, Dash has alleged that Mrutyunjay Swain, inspector-in-charge of Nimapara police station had subjected a 75-year-old woman namely Basanti Palata of Dhirapur Dalei Sahi on May 7 to brutal assault when the victim had gone to the police station along with her son.

They were called by Swain on a complaint lodged by Palata's daughter-in-law Basanti Palata.

