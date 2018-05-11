Home States Odisha

Odisha made giant strides in health sector, says Minister Pratap Jena

The State Government has been focusing on affordable and quality health care with a priority on health infrastructure to meet the shortage of health professionals.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has been focusing on affordable and quality healthcare with a priority on health infrastructure to meet the shortage of health professionals.

After a review by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said Odisha has made giant strides in the health sector by successfully rolling out free drugs scheme Niramaya and making health insurance universal.

“The Government has spent over Rs 500 crore during 2014-2018 for Niramaya under which over three crore people have benefited. Similarly, about 70 lakh families have been covered with health insurance at a cost of over Rs 800 crore,” he said.

Several health schemes which ensure free healthcare services, including diagnostic services under Nidaan, dialysis under Sahay, ambulance services, chemotherapy and day care facilities for cancer patients, eye care under Sunetra, maintaining cleanliness and hygienic at health facilities under Nirmal and specialist services in urban clinics under Ama Clinic have been launched. This apart, transportation allowances and free blood for blood disorder patients, provision of Rs 1000 as transport assistance to mothers from difficult areas coming for institutional delivery and free sanitary napkins for school girls under Khusi have also been introduced.

“We have achieved drastic reduction in malaria through DAMaN programme and improved institutional delivery, immunisation and reduced infant mortality rate through Sampurna Scheme. Digital dispensaries have also been set up for providing Tele-medicine services in hard to reach and tribal dominated areas,” Jena said.

While 2,662 new posts of doctors and 5,719 new posts of paramedics have been created, place-based incentives provided to attract doctors to serve in difficult areas besides social security for ASHA workers. Under infrastructure development programme, four new medical colleges have been established at a cost of over Rs 600 crore.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to expedite filling up of vacancies and closely monitor all schemes to ensure their effective implementation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Government health infrastructure Pratap Jena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Poverty pushes widow to end life with 3 children

Man knifed to death near liquor shop

Kuna Tripathy chairperson of OFDC

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies