Odisha: Work on toddler pool to begin soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After initial hiccups, work on proposed toddler pool on the premises of Dr Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Pool Complex in the city will begin shortly. The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) has been entrusted to execute the construction of the pool.

Sources said the Idco had floated tender for the project in February. However, there was no response from the bidder for the project. After failing to get any response from bidders, Idco floated tender for the second time for construction of the toddler pool. Two bidders have evinced interest for the project. Manager of Idco, Sambalpur, Sanjib Kumar Panda said the tender process will be completed within a few days and work order will be issued immediately after its finalisation. The work will have completed within a period of two months from the date of work order, he added.

As per reports, the size of the toddler pool will be 12.5 m x 12.5 m and the depth will be 0.65 metre. The estimated cost of the project is `32.65 lakh. The Sports and Youth Services department will fund the project. The existing filtration plant and balancing tank of the competitive pool in the Swimming Pool Complex will be utilised for toddler pool. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone for the toddler pool during his visit to the city on September 22 last year.

The complex already houses a competitive swimming pool, which is first competitive pool of the State, besides a swimming pool for learners. The competitive pool was reopened for the public on August 1, 2016 after complete renovation at a cost of `five crore while the pool for learners constructed at `1.5 crores was opened on September 22 last year.

A trainer of the swimming pool complex Rankanidhi Seth said children aged between three and five years can learn swimming in the toddler pool which will help groom swimming talents from an early age.